Conners, Robert D.

SUN PRAIRIE - Robert D. Conners, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. He was born on Dec. 27, 1931, in Madison and was the son of Lester and Anne Conners. He married Marlene Maxon on Nov. 10, 1951. She preceded him in death in 2004. He then married Joan Boyce.

Bob worked at Oscar Mayer for 38 Years.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; five children, Chris of Milton, Lynn (Bob) Jones of Sun Prairie, Mark (Mary) of Stoughton, Kelly and Robert, both of Madison; 10 grandchildren, Scott, Joshua, Eric, Todd, Chase, Amber, Cristen, Kassi, Jennifer, Toni; three great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Keon and Jaedon; a sister, Carol Conners of Sun Prairie; one brother-in-law, Larry (Martha) Maxon of Arizona

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marlene; a son, Jeffrey; grandsons, Nicholas and Todd; a great-granddaughter, Caysia; a son-in-law, Jim Vitale

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie, with Pastor Sandra Schieble presiding. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com