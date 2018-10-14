COLUMBUS / SUN PRAIRIE - Betty L. (Nehmer) Conlin age 84, died on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus. She was born on May 29, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., to Axel and Helen (Fridlund) Madsen. Betty was a 1953 graduate of the Columbus High School. She was married to Lloyd Nehmer on June 16, 1956, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Town of Elba, and together had six children. Betty worked at Herreman's Supper Club in Sun Prairie and for the Sun Prairie School District in food service. She was an avid Brewers fan and enjoyed playing cards. Betty loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. Decades after Lloyd's passing, Betty was married to Joe Conlin on July 28, 2006.
Survivors include her husband, Joe of Columbus; three daughters, Rhonda (Tom) Reinen of North Oaks Minn., Lori (Brian) Weishoff of Rawlins Wyo., and Holly (Charlie) Herwig of Weston; two sons, Jeff (Jane) Nehmer and Michael (Barbara) Nehmer, both of Sun Prairie; daughter-in-law, Tina Nehmer of Marshall; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three step-children, Molly (Todd) Peterson of Edina Minn., Dan (Michelle) Conlin of Maple Grove Minn., and Jim (Jill) Conlin of North Oaks Minn.; four step-grandchildren; three sisters, Violet Habeck of Park Falls, Eunice Weihert of Waterloo, and Jeanette Gay of Appleton; two brothers, Raymond (Lorraine) Madsen and Delwood (Linda) Madsen, both of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd, in 1975; son, Tim; four brothers; and five sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in Sun Prairie Memory Gardens, Sun Prairie. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at JENSEN FUNERAL HOME, Columbus, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church on Friday.
Memorials may be directed to Columbus Community Hospital Foundation or Columbus Area Endowment.