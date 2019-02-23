BLUE MOUNDS—Cathleen Wells Conley, 58, passed away on Feb. 21, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on Nov. 11, 1960, in Bogotá, Colombia, the daughter of Hope Demott Wells Conley and Daniel Lincoln Conley. On Feb. 20, 2019, she married her lifelong partner, Gary Severide.
Cathleen grew up in Madison, Wis. and in her 20s moved to her beloved family farm on Highway K in Blue Mounds, Wis. She was a valued construction worker for Daniels Construction for many years, and later obtained a degree in accounting and worked for the University of Wisconsin in the College of Engineering and the College of Letters and Science.
Cathleen was universally known for her generosity of spirit, her tender caregiving of others, her green thumb in her vegetable and flower gardens, her poetic nature and her spunk. Most of all, to know her was to feel loved and cared for by her.
Cathleen is survived by her husband, Gary Severide; her sisters, Molly McIntosh (David Brookshire) of Albuquerque, N.M., Hope “Cindy” McNown (William) of Covington, Va., and Gale McIntosh of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; as well as her brothers, Brooke “Kip” McIntosh (Rebecca) of Acton, Calif. and Daniel Conley (Alessandra Conversi) of Plymouth, United Kingdom. Cathleen was also loved by 15 nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends and relatives.
The family would like to thank the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their painstaking care of Cathleen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace at www.agrace.org, or in the alternative, Cathleen, in her inimitable way, would love for you to buy a morning bun for a friend.
