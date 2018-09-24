EAGLE RIVER—Dorothy Sylvia Conger, 100 years young, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at Wisconsin Veterans’ Boland Hall, in Union Grove, Wis. Dorothy was born on June 11, 1918, to Bernard and Anna (Schoenberger) Bamberg. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, playing card games and Bingo. Many hours were spent sitting on the pier and in the swing enjoying her loved ones playing in Catfish Lake, and taking long walks with family members in the northwoods picking berries along the way. Dorothy will long be remembered by many with the recipes of her delicious pies, cheesecake, and potato salad!
She was preceded most recently in death by her husband, David, in 2010; and her identical twin, June, in 2016. Dorothy was the last survivor in a family of seven children raised in Milwaukee. She is survived by her daughter, Joan (George) Hamilton of Franksville, and her son Gary (Judith) Conger of Waunakee. Her six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren are Jennifer Hamilton (Tim Schaap), George (Sherine), Melissa, Sarah, Esabella, Tabitha, Rusty, Toby, and Brady Hamilton, Peter (Stacey), Brianna, Brooke, and Phoebe Hamilton. Meghan Conger, Joshua (Tara) and Cassidy Conger; Gabriel (Abby) and Reagan Conger.
The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice, Brianna, Deacon Greg and the caring VA nurses and Staff.
Dorothy’s funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Patrick McConnell, with Deacon Rick Meich at 12 noon, on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at ST. PETER THE FISHERMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Eagle River. There will be a visitation at 11 a.m., preceding the Mass and burial, and reception luncheon following.
Memorials to Wisconsin Veterans Activities Program, Boland Hall, 21425 G. Spring Street, Union Grove, WI, 53182, are appreciated by the family. Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.
“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God!”
Dorothy will be dearly missed and loved forever.