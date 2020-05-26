Conant, James D. "Jim"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON / STOUGHTON—James D. “Jim” Conant, age 85, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. His loving wife, Carol, was by his side. Jim was born on Dec. 5, 1934, in Madison, Wis., to Rollie and Margurite (Klitzman) Conant. At the age of 5, Jim and his two brothers were placed in foster homes. Jim and his brother, Duane, went to stay at a farm in Mount Horeb, Wis., and were raised by two wonderful parents, Wallace and Florence Field, who welcomed the brothers as their own children.

At the age of 18 Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. His fiancée, Sara Holmes, waited for him to return home, and they married July 2, 1955. They had four children before Jim left to serve in the Vietnam War, when he returned, they completed their family with another child. They lived in Madison until 1971 when they moved to Stoughton.

In 1993, Jim officially retired from the Army as Sargeant First Class E7 after 35 years of service; 20 years in Active Duty, and 15 years in the Army Reserves and the Army National Guard. He was a full-time recruiter for the National Guard for 9 ½ years. While serving in the Army he was decorated with numerous metals and achievements including the Combat Infantrymen Badge in Korea, and the Bronze Star in Vietnam.