MADISON—Steven J. Comeau, died on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, after a short battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 17, 1961, in South Milwaukee, to Robert and Joyce (Mayer) Comeau.
After graduating from West High School, Steve worked for years alongside his brother Rob in landscaping. Steve also worked many construction jobs before becoming ill.
Steve is survived by special friend, Annie Reiss; brother, Gary (Colleen); sisters, Mary (Jim Walworth) and Diane (Allen Walters); sister-in-law, Kaia (John Lilja); many loving nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends; and Spazz, (a very superior cat). He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joyce; brother, Rob; and nephew, Nathan.
Steve’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the outstanding staff at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and SSM Health Cancer Care for their excellent and compassionate care. They truly made a difference.
Steve was a hard worker with a wonderful sense of humor and amazing skills to fix just about anything. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420