STOUGHTON - Orbin Combs, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday Feb. 15, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born June 3, 1928, in Kerby Knobs, Ky., to the late Albin and Mae Combs. He was married to Joan Maurer on Nov. 15, 1958, in Jordan, Wis.
Orbin served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed farming, gardening, woodworking and traveling.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; three children, Steve (Barbara) Combs, Kathy Campbell and Amy Leikness; five grandchildren, Tyler (Ashton) Leikness, Ryan Leikness, Joshua Campbell, Rachel Campbell and Desiree Campbell; a sister, Christine Diggs; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Sylvester Combs, Doyle Combs, Berlon Combs and Harro Combs.
A celebration of Orbin's life is being planned for a later date. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.