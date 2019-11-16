OREGON, WIS. - Catherine B. Colvin, age 88 of Oregon passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Sienna Crest in Oregon. She was born on Oct. 1, 1931 the daughter of Conrad and Catherine (Heller) Widmer in Gilroy, Calif. Cathy attended Belleville Schools. In 1950, she married Richard Colvin. Cathy worked for many years as a waitress at the Waterfall Restaurant and as a housekeeper at Orchard Hill. She loved to dance and play cards. Cathy also enjoyed working outdoors mowing the lawn and tending to her own and her families’ gardens.

Cathy is survived by her children, Sally (Rodney) Galvin, Donna Sanders, Mary (Paul) Weamer, and Alan (Donna Schmit) Colvin; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Conrad Widmer, Jr.; and a daughter, Irene Clark.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

