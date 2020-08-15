Colson, Sherman C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE - Sherman C. Colson, age 76, of Waunakee, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Sherman was born on March 20, 1944, in Steubene, Wis., the son of the late Earl and Caroline (Frazier) Colson. On Jan. 8, 1962, he married Toni Griese.

Sherman had worked at Oscar Meyer Corporation in Madison for over 25 years. After retirement, he started his own real estate company in 1983.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Toni; two daughters, Tina (Tom) Bodenstein and Amy (Kevin Kaczmarek) Colson; six grandchildren, Erica, Josh, T.J. (Melanie), Garrett, Shelby (fiancé, Austin Stitz) and Cheyanne; four great-grandchildren, Alonna, Amir, Amira; and very special great-granddaughter, Lauralee, who always put a smile on grandpa's face; two brothers, Kevin (Elia) Colson and Aaron (Xin) Colson; sister, Colleen Giddings; and several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Sherman was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Sheldon.

Per Sherman's wishes, no services will take place.

Baldwin Funeral Services 520 East St., Baraboo 53913 (608) 356-4656

