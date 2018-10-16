BOSCOBEL / MADISON / APPLETON—Lyall T. Collins age 95, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. He was born in Boscobel on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1922, to the late Vernon and Connie (Dieter).
Lyall was a machinist at Gisholt Machine and Ohio Medical in Madison. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, in many Pacific campaigns on board the U.S.S. Meriwether. He was a radioman, 2nd class. Lyall was also a devoted Brewers and Packers fan.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lorraine; one son, Dean of Westfield; one daughter, Diane of Appleton; one sister; Twylah Black; two grandchildren, Joel (Michelle) of Packwaukee, Tim (Diana) of Monona; great-grandchildren, Myles and Pearson of Packwaukee, Aalia and Lucia of Monona. He was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Collins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at 11 a.m., at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton, with Pastor Mike Huff Officiating. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Boscobel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any Veterans charity of your choice in honor of Lyall.