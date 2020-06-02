Collins, Joseph

WAUNAKEE - Joseph Collins, age 91, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Waunakee Manor. He was born in Madison on Dec. 25, 1928, to Walter and Rose (Blaser) Collins. He married Arlene Dohm on June 26, 1952, and they lived on their farm in the Roxbury area. Joe retired from Oscar Mayer and always enjoyed his home in Roxbury. His enjoyment showed through with his tractor collection and feeding many cats. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1946 and maintained a close relationship with many of his classmates. He always looked forward to their class reunions. He and Arlene were lifelong members of St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Roxbury.