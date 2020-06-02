Collins, Joseph

WAUNAKEE - Joseph Collins, age 91, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Waunakee Manor. He was born in Madison on Dec. 25, 1928, to Walter and Rose (Blaser) Collins. He married Arlene Dohm on June 26, 1952, and they lived on their farm in the Roxbury area. Joe retired from Oscar Mayer and always enjoyed his home in Roxbury. His enjoyment showed through with his tractor collection and feeding many cats. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1946 and maintained a close relationship with many of his classmates. He always looked forward to their class reunions. He and Arlene were lifelong members of St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Roxbury.
Survivors include his daughter, Diane (Paul Orth) Collins; grand-dog, Gunther; daughter-in-law, Margaret Collins; granddaughters, Kim and Kelley (Nic North); great-grandsons, Dillon and David Richel; and sister-in-law, Annette Dohm. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; and son, David; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Albert and Mahala Kruchten, Vincent and Antionette Dohm, Donald and Delores Dohm, Theodore Dohm, Herman and Rose Ann Meier and Wilfred and Louise Maly. Ironically, a special cousin of Joe's, Helen Zander, also died on May 26th.
A special thank you to Dr. Buss and Nurse Kelly of the Prairie Clinic for all the kindness you showed over the years.
Private services were held at St. Norbert's Catholic Church and burial was held in the church cemetery.
