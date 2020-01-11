Collins, Dr. Patricia Ann

PLATTEVILLE - Dr. Patricia Ann Collins, 88, of Platteville, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. A Memorial Service and celebration of Dr. Collins’ life will be held on May 9 from 12 – 4 p.m., beginning at the Bo Ryan Court at the UW – Platteville Campus followed by food, beverages, and a tour of the Exercise Science Room dedicated to Dr. Collins in 2014. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dr. Collins was a professor of health and physical education at the University of Wisconsin – Platteville from 1960 – 1994 and was considered a true pioneer in the development of high school and college women’s athletics in the state of Wisconsin. Dr. Collins began the Women’s Athletic Program at UW-Platteville in 1966 and served as the Pioneers’ first Women’s Athletic Director from 1971 – 1984. She also served as the head coach for women’s track and field (1966 – 1980), volleyball (1966 – 1984), badminton (1966 – 1984). Dr. Collins was inducted into the UW – Platteville Hall of Fame in 1992. For many years, she contributed generously to the UW – Platteville Women’s Athletic Department Fund and the Patricia Collins Scholarship Fund, which will continue as part of her legacy.