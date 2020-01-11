Collins, Dr. Patricia Ann

PLATTEVILLE - Dr. Patricia Ann Collins, 88, of Platteville, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. A Memorial Service and celebration of Dr. Collins’ life will be held on May 9 from 12 – 4 p.m., beginning at the Bo Ryan Court at the UW – Platteville Campus followed by food, beverages, and a tour of the Exercise Science Room dedicated to Dr. Collins in 2014. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Dr. Collins was a professor of health and physical education at the University of Wisconsin – Platteville from 1960 – 1994 and was considered a true pioneer in the development of high school and college women’s athletics in the state of Wisconsin. Dr. Collins began the Women’s Athletic Program at UW-Platteville in 1966 and served as the Pioneers’ first Women’s Athletic Director from 1971 – 1984. She also served as the head coach for women’s track and field (1966 – 1980), volleyball (1966 – 1984), badminton (1966 – 1984). Dr. Collins was inducted into the UW – Platteville Hall of Fame in 1992. For many years, she contributed generously to the UW – Platteville Women’s Athletic Department Fund and the Patricia Collins Scholarship Fund, which will continue as part of her legacy.
In addition to her commitment to women’s athletics, Dr. Collins had two other lifelong passions, fishing and her involvement with Camp Manito-wish YMCA in northern Wisconsin. Camp Manito-wish provided an opportunity for her to make a difference in young women’s lives for over 40 years as a camp counselor, as a member of the board of directors, and her contributions to the Manito-wish Scholarship Fund. She understood the importance of teaching leadership and character development through “Camperships” for those unable to afford it through her Campership Endowment Fund, which will continue as her gift to future generations.
Dr. Collins is survived by her nephew, Steve Duren; his wife, Sandy; and grandniece, Sabre Duren. She was devoted to her family, friends, colleagues, and students and had a positive impact on many lives.
Contributions can be made in Dr. Collins' memory to two foundations near and dear to her heart: The UW-Platteville Foundation and Camp Manito-wish YMCA.
If interested in making a donation to UW-Platteville Foundation, there are two funds to contribute to: Patricia Collins Scholarship Fund and/or UW-Platteville Women’s Athletic Dept. Fund.
Make checks payable to:
UW – Platteville Foundation, Inc. and in memo line write: Patricia Collins Scholarship and/or the Womens’ Athletic Dept in memory of Pat Collins.
Mail checks to:
UW – Platteville Foundation, Inc.
1 University Plaza
Platteville, WI 53818
To give online:
Contact: Stacia Stephenson
608-342-1690
If interested in making a donation to Camp Manito-wish YMCA:
Patricia Collins Campership Endowment Fund
Make checks payable to:
Camp Manito-wish YMCA and in the memo line write: Patricia Collins
Mail check to:
Camp Manito-wish YMCA
P.O. Box 246
Boulder Junction, WI 54512
Contact: Beth Rondello
715-385-9270 ext. 229