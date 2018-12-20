MIDDLETON—David J. Collins “Bear”, age 62, of Middleton passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. David was born June 18, 1956, to Joseph and Arlene (Dohm) Collins. In 1977, David met his soulmate, Margaret Ripp, and on Aug. 25, 1979, they were married. Blessed with two girls, David lived life to the fullest.
An avid outdoorsman, he had many friends and passions in his life including bowling, truck pulling, and muscle cars. Whether he was hunting or cutting wood for home, David could be found working nearly every weekend in the woods on his parent’s farm. He was a member of the mid-state antique tractor club for many years. When David wasn’t working or helping friends and family he was playing with a John Deere tractor. He was also a member of the St. Peter’s choir up until his passing. David worked 16 years for Grabers in Middleton, until shifting to Masonry. In 2008, he began working at S&K Lawn Care.
David is survived by his parents, Joseph and Arlene (Dohm) Collins; wife, Margaret; and daughters, Kimberly and Kelley (Nic North); grandsons, Dillon and Daniel Richel; and his sister, Diane. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter J and Rose Collins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 12 noon, at ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Trunk K, in Ashton. The Rev. Chris Gernetzke will officiate. Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee. Friends may also call at the church, from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
