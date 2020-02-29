Collins, Daniel C.

MADISON - Daniel Carroll Collins, age 66, was born in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 14, 1953, to Carol (Fitzgibbon) Collins and Cornelius Conklin Collins. Dan entered eternal life on February 24, 2020. He is survived by his siblings Michael (Ann) Collins, Jeffrey (Laura) Collins, Joel (Colleen) Collins, and Julie Collins-DeHaven. He is further survived by nieces and nephews Ben Collins, Sarah Collins, Chelsie Collins, Kiley DeHaven, Connor DeHaven, and Mattie DeHaven, all of whom loved him deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings who died as infants, Margaret (Meg) and Ned Collins. Dan was a kind, passionate man who was loved by many. He worked most recently at the Do-It Tech Store on the UW campus before retiring in 2017. He was an avid sports fan and an athlete in his own right; he was an All City tennis and hockey player at Madison West High and played for the men’s tennis team at UW-Madison before becoming a teaching pro in Los Angeles and at Cherokee Club in Madison. Dan battled depression and psoriatic arthritis for much of his adult life. He found a way to strive on, to smile, and share his quick wit with others along the way.