Collins, Cornelius Conklin

MADISON - Cornelius Conklin Collins was born in Rhinelander, on July 28, 1927, to Harold and Virginia Collins, and entered eternal life on Sept. 2, 2018. Neil grew up in Wausau. After serving in the Marines during World War II, he attended UW-Madison, graduating with an Economics degree. He met the love of his life, Carol Mary Fitzgibbon, at a sorority party on campus. Neil and Carol were married on Nov. 23, 1949, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Madison.
Neil is survived by his children, Michael (Ann) Collins, Daniel Collins, Jeffrey (Laura) Collins, Joel (Colleen) Collins, and Julie Collins. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Ben Collins, Sarah Collins, Chelsie Collins, Kiley DeHaven, Connor DeHaven, and Mattie DeHaven. Also surviving are his sisters, Virginia Awe, Mary Clare Freeman, Patricia Bortscheller, and Margaret Kilby. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Michael; and two infant children, Meg and Ned.
Neil was a good provider for his family having worked in sales for most of his career. Above all else he loved his wife, children and grandchildren. His Catholic faith and Irish heritage were very important to him.
There will be a visitation at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, 2116 Hollister Ave., Madison, on Sept. 24, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service and luncheon in the Church basement.
May the road rise to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face
and until we meet again,
May the Lord hold you in the palm of His hand.
