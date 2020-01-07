Collins, Carol Mary (Fitzgibbon)

MADISON/VERONA - Carol Mary Collins, née Fitzgibbon, was born in Madison, Wis. on Nov. 4, 1929, to Carroll and Frances Fitzgibbon, née Baker. She entered eternal life on Jan. 5, 2020. While attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she met the love of her life, Cornelius Conklin Collins. Carol and Neil were married on Nov. 23, 1949, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Madison. Carol is survived by her children Michael (Ann) Collins, Daniel Collins, Jeffrey (Laura) Collins, Joel (Colleen) Collins, and Julie Collins-DeHaven. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Ben Collins, Sarah Collins, Chelsie Collins, Kiley DeHaven, Connor DeHaven, and Mattie DeHaven. Also, surviving is her sister, Nancy Fitzgibbon-Beyler. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two infant children, Meg and Ned. Carol was a caring, intelligent, and humble woman. She put the needs of others before her own and offered a smile to all she knew. Her family and faith were her greatest loves. There will be a visitation at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2121 Rowley Ave. in Madison, on Jan. 10, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service and luncheon in the Church basement. The family would like to thank the staff at Four Winds Nursing Home and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care of our mom during her final days.