ROXBURY—Arlene I. Collins age 87, of Roxbury, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Waunakee Manor. She was born in Madison on Oct. 17, 1931, to Theodore and Louisa (Keichinger) Dohm. She married Joseph Collins on June 26, 1952, and they raised their two children, David and Diane on a farm in the Roxbury area.
Arlene loved to bake and was known for her wonderful pies. She was a member of St Norbert’s Catholic Church in Roxbury.
Survivors include her husband, Joe; daughter, Diane (Paul Orth) Collins; grand-dog, Gunther; daughter-in-law, Margaret Collins; granddaughters, Kimberly and Kelley (Nic North); great-grandsons, Dillon and David Richel; and sister-in-law, Annette Dohm. She was preceded in death by her son, David in December 2018; and her siblings, Albert and Mahala Kruchten, Vincent and Antionette Dohm, Donald and Delores Dohm, Theodore Dohm, Herman and Rose Ann Meier and Wilfred and Louise Maly.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. NORBERT’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8944 County Road Y, in Roxbury. Friends may call in the lower hall of the church for a visitation on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
