WAUNAKEE - Arlene I. Collins, age 87, of Waunakee, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's State Journal.
WAUNAKEE - Arlene I. Collins, age 87, of Waunakee, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's State Journal.
Winn-Cress
Funeral and Cremation Service
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
