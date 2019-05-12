Try 3 months for $3

WAUNAKEE - Arlene I. Collins, age 87, of Waunakee, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's State Journal.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

Celebrate
the life of: Collins, Arlene I.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.