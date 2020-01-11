Collin, Margaret Gordon

Margaret "Peg" Gordon Burnet Collin, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Oakwood Village Hebron Oaks.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1922, in Charlottesville, Va., the daughter of Hugh and Margaret (Bryan) Burnet. In May of 1939, Peg graduated summa cum laude from Lane High School in Charlottesville, Va. Peg studied pre-med at Coker University in Hartsville, S.C. and graduated magna cum laude in 1943. She attended Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and studied for a master’s degree in medical social work.

Peg married Thomas Collin on March 7, 1944 in Charlottesville, Va. Together they raised seven children. She was a smart, caring, fun and creative mother. She embraced the role of Naval Chaplain’s wife and Lutheran Pastor’s wife. In addition, Peg worked as a case worker for Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Services in Milwaukee, Wis.

Peg was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America for 75 years. She was a member of the Military Officer’s Association, American Association of University Women and served as President of Women of the Church.