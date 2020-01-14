Collier, Linda Sue

SUN PRAIRIE—Linda Sue Collier, age 67, passed away at home on Jan. 13, 2020, due to complications from Inclusion Body Myositis. Linda was born on Jan. 13, 1953, to Omer E and Pearlie (McDonald) McDannald in Pike County, Ill. She married Lon Collier on June 30, 1975, in Columbia, Mo.
Linda taught 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade at Calvary Baptist Christian School. She also worked at the Heritage House Smorgasbord Restaurant, owned by Charles Collier.
She is survived by her husband, Lon; mother, Pearlie; six children, Nathan (Kristen) of Rome, Ga., Daniel (Jessica) of Milwaukee, Benjamin (Lisa) of Pittsburg, Pa., Timothy (Brooke) of Grand Rapids, Mich., Jonathan of Madison, and Amanda (Ethan) DeLong of Milwaukee; 11 grandchildren, Samuel, Elijah, Emmett, Reid, Ezra, Sophia, Audrey, Hazel, Gus, Walter, and Maeve; five brothers, Loyd (Dixie) McDannald, Steven (Opal) McDannald, Wayne (Linda) McDannald, Tom (Kelly) McDannald, and John (Lynette) McDannald; and one sister Melissa (Jeff) Kaffenberger.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Pastor Joe Steinke will preside. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home on Friday. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, in Monona.
