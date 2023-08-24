Colleen M. Tatzel

Sept. 18, 1947 - Aug. 20, 2023

MCFARLAND - On Sunday, August 20, 2023, the angels came down from heaven and took our beloved sister, Colleen M. Tatzel, 75, at home. She was born on September 18, 1947, in Mauston, WI to John E. and Irene F. (Bonner) Tatzel.

In 1965, the family moved to Tomah and Colleen was a member of the Class of 1967. After high school, she moved to Madison to be closer to her sister.

Colleen worked at different nursing homes and then was hired by the VA in Madison. She worked in the food service department until her retirement.

Colleen stayed in the Madison area and was currently living at McFarland Villa, in McFarland, WI.

She loved spending time with her family on family outings and vacations. She especially liked going to Algoma and Door County.

She is survived by her siblings: Wayne Tatzel of Grand Marsh, Carol Langer of Onalaska, Robert (Paula) Tatzel of Necedah and Tom (Sue) Tatzel of Tomah. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother-in-law, Robert Langer.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12:00 Noon at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.

