Oct. 31, 1929—March 3, 2023

BLOOMINGTON—Coletta C. Wegmann, age 93, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien, WI.

She was born on October 31, 1929, to Rose (Zimmer) and Vincent Wiest on the Chris Wiest farm in Cassville Township. In 1931, the family moved to the home farm near North Andover where she grew up with three brothers, Martin, Eugene, and Gerald. The family enjoyed the close-knit friendly community. Coletta attended the North Andover school through the sixth grade. She spent her seventh and eighth grades at St. Mary’s School in Glen Haven. In 1947, she graduated from Bloomington High School. Her freshman college year was in Sioux City, IA, at Briar Cliff. After raising her family, she graduated from University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1981.

Before her marriage, Coletta was employed at the hospital in Prairie du Chien, and in a Milwaukee office. She appreciated the life-long friendships she made during those years. On October 6, 1951, Coletta was united in marriage to Oscar (Bud) Wegmann at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville. She spent the rest of her life on the Wegmann family farm on Blakes Prairie in Bloomington Township.

While raising their family of five children, Coletta was involved with the Blakes Prairie Bombers 4-H Club, the Blakes Prairie Farm Women’s Club, the St. Mary’s Christian Mothers and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Bloomington. Coletta also supported the Friends of Villa Louis, the Prairie du Chien Historical Society, and Grant County Historical Programs. She was elected to the Grant County Board of Supervisors, serving from 1982 to 1996. Coletta also served a term on the State AFS Board from 1992 to 1994, and spent 12 years on the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.

She and Bud enjoyed traveling to visit their family in many states. Coletta cherished her many trips abroad. Her last adventure was to Iceland in 2016, with Angela and Beth. Door County was the destination for many family reunions that included endless euchre games. To round out her retirement, she looked forward to playing bridge with local clubs and antiquing. Coletta just loved to get in the car and go!

Survivors include her five children: Angela (John) Krogman of Fitchburg, WI, Martina Kief (Patrick Huffman) of Manistee, MI, Beth Wegmann of Woodbury MN, Mark (Mary) Wegmann of Olathe, KS, and Patricia Wegmann (Paul Sena) of Rockport, MA; her five grandchildren: Kenneth (Amber) Krogman of Madison, WI, Steven Krogman of Fitchburg, WI, Emily, Michael, and Madison of Olathe, KS; a brother, Martin (Delores) Wiest; in-laws, Elizabeth Wegmann and Carol Jean Wiest; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Coletta was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and two brothers: Eugene and Gerald (Pauline) Wiest.

Coletta’s family wants to extend their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at Prairie Maison for their exceptional care that comforted us during the last year of her life.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Gregory Ihm officiating. Private family burial will be in Blakes Prairie Cemetery, Bloomington Township. Family and friends may join Coletta’s family on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Route 35 Pub & Pizza in Bloomington, for desserts and coffee in memory of Coletta.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is entrusted with her care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Coletta’s name to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bloomington, WI.

