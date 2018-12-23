KILLEEN, Texas / MADISON - Terrell Coleman, age 25, of Killeen, Texas, formerly of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, Texas. He was an active duty member of the United States Army. Terrell was born July 13, 1993, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Brian Coleman and Nakia Harper Bray. In February of 2018 he married Leahlynn Herrmann in Fort Hood, Texas, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. They were blessed with a daughter. Terrell loved spending time with his family and teasing his friends.
Terrell leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Leahlynn; daughter, Londynn; father, Brian; mother, Nakia (Jaton) Bray; his grandparents, Isabella Lewis and Luvern and Richard Crnich; great-grandmother, Mavis Coleman; brothers, Tra'Vaughn Harper, Brian Coleman and Jahmari Coleman; and sisters, Takela Harper, Tamara Harper, Yasmyn Lewis and Bri'elle Coleman; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; his special friends, Aaron and Allen; and his favorite little pets, Snipper and Tank.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME, 120 E. Adams St., Lake Delton, Wis., with Chaplain Keith GeRue officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Military honors will be accorded at the service.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.