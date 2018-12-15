MIDDLETON—Rosella L. Coleman, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Heartland Country Village. She was born on May 21, 1921, in McKinley, Minn., the daughter of George Walter and Mattie Iona (Howard) Anderson. Rosella lived in the Sun Prairie area for over 50 years, and later moved to the Middleton area to be closer to family.
Rosella is survived by daughter, Kathy (Joseph) Acker; son, Bruce (Samira) Calhoun; grandchildren, Shawn Jessie and Penny (Carlos) Santans; and great-grandchildren, Daniel Thielen and Briana Jessie. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orla Coleman; and daughter, Nancy Krinkey.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Heartland Village and also Home Health United Hospice for all of their wonderful care and support given to Rosella. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
