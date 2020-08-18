Coleman, Jerome "Reed"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Jerome "Reed" Coleman died peacefully at Agrace with Ann by his side on Aug. 17, 2020. He was born on Sept. 17, 1933, in Madison, Wis., where he lived his entire life.

Reed is remembered as a friend, leader, advisor, innovator, mentor, and father-figure to many.

Reed went to Northwestern University and then joined the Air Force for two years. In 1958, Reed returned to Madison to work at the Madison Kipp Corporation, where he was the President and CEO. He led the Corporation for over 50 years and he considered the people who worked there part of his larger family.

Reed's service on many boards of directors was motivated by a desire to advance business and community interests. He served on many boards including: Regal Beloit, State Historical Society, Manpower, Norman Bassett Foundation, Accurex, Bone Care, United Bank, Lynde & Harry Bradley Foundation, United Way of Dane County, and various Kemper boards. He was perhaps most proud about founding the Sand County Foundation.

Reed was a strong supporter of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. He was a member of St. Bernard Parish.