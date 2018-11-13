MUSCODA—Lois M. Cole, age 94, of Muscoda, died on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center. Lois was born on April 26, 1924 in Muscoda, daughter of John Lemuel and Nellie Wilma (Collard) Miller. After graduating from Muscoda High School, she worked for the M. B. Victora Agency, where she met her future husband, Lloyd E. Cole. She was united in marriage to Lloyd on April 15, 1950, at the First Presbyterian Church, Muscoda. Lloyd preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2011.
Lois was a member of the United Church of Muscoda, Presbyterian. She was an active member in the church community and served as treasurer for many years. As well, she made countless knit dish clothes and ornaments that sold annually at the Presbyterian Church Christmas bazaar. Besides knitting, Lois was an avid reader and a great baker and filled the house with sweets during the holidays and baked many a pie.
Lois was a supporter and volunteer at the Riverdale Food Pantry. Having grown up in the depression, she wanted no one to be hungry. Lois was delighted to see the new Muscoda library being a planned and built as her mother had been one of the original four founders of the public library and books were a great comfort to her.
Lois was a serious UW Badgers fan, attending many football games with Lloyd, and followed the Wisconsin football and basketball teams with great interest. Lois loved Muscoda and Wisconsin and happily traveled to Florida with Lloyd for many winter seasons, and to the Northwoods to their cottage for many memorable summers, but she was always most at home in Muscoda, surrounded by friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Thomas (Annette) Cole; and her beloved granddaughters, Kimberly Nell and Margaret Helen Cole.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at MUSCODA PUBLIC CEMETERY. Pastor Craig Peach will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the Presbyterian Church, all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers or any gifts, memorials may be made to the Riverdale Area Food Pantry or the Muscoda Public Library. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.