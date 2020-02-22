Cole, Carmon D.

BARABOO — Carmon D. Cole passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Feb. 20, 2020, from Pancreatic Cancer. Carmon was born Nov. 4, 1954 in Baraboo, Wis. the son of Donald and Lois Cole. Carmon graduated from Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan, Class of 1973. Carmon enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing, loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He worked from 1983 to 2003 at Teel Plastics Baraboo, 2004 to 2006 at Kentucky Fried Chicken Baraboo. Carmon was most recently employed at Walmart in Baraboo, Wis. He enjoyed working at Walmart with his co-workers and supervisors very much. Carmon attended Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church and was an active member of the Madison Deaf Club and had many friends there. Carmon kept his positive attitude, excellent sense of humor and love for fishing, hunting and sports through to the end. Carmon was loved by many and is greatly missed. Carmon is survived by his brother, Andrew (Sherry) Cole; son, Daniel Kontowski; daughter, Mary Kontowski; along with other relatives and friends. Carmon was preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel Cole. A warm thank you to Agrace Hospice in Baraboo and Purple Communications (Leah) for assisting family with his care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Cancer Society.