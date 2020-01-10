Colclasure, Matthew A.

MADISON — Matthew A. Colclasure, age 37, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1982, in Mattoon, Ill., the son of Gerald Colclasure and Catharine Colclasure. Matthew received his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University in aviation. He was a builder of rockets, flyer of gliders, and inventor of games.

Matthew is survived by his mother, Catharine Colclasure; father, Gerald (Rita Caywood) Colclasure; two sisters, Jill Colclasure and Leigha (Richard White) Colclasure; and niece, Eleanor White.

Matty, we will miss you. We will remember your quick wit and beautiful smile.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Matt’s name to the important work done at Porchlight, https://porchlightinc.org/donate/. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Colclasure as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.