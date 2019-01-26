MADISON - Corine Abramson Cohn passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Corine was born in Green Bay on May 20, 1926, to Herman and Ann Krause, but lived most of her childhood in Neenah, before attending and graduating from UW-Madison. She married Harold Abramson and together raised their four children in Appleton.
Corine was an active member of the community, busy with her children's activities, synagogue programs and many social and charitable causes. She was a very active member of Moses Montefiore Synagogue's Ladies Aid Society and Hadassah, local theater and a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.
She enjoyed playing bridge, swimming, cross-country skiing, the Packers, cooking, socializing, spending time outdoors, enjoying her large extended family, wintering in Palm Springs, traveling and celebrating Jewish traditions and holidays. She moved to Madison in 1981, when she married Bob Cohn and loved being reintegrated with her University friends and days.
Corine was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold; her youngest son, Bruce; and her second husband, Bob Cohn. She is survived by three children, Marcie (Ken) Theriault of Arlington, Mass., Joel (Carole Roth) Abramson of San Diego and Betsy (David Seligman) Abramson of Madison; seven grandchildren, Seth (Dana Ostrow) Theriault; Emily (Luca) Laino; Leah (Michael) Cohen; Aaron (Jami Crespo) Seligman, Noah (Katie) Seligman, Ronit (Darin) Dalmat and Gabrielle Abramson; and 10 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Abby, Ethan, Louisa, Frederick, Max, Stella, Mara, Asher and Eden.
The family extends appreciation to the staff and residents of Capitol Lakes Retirement Community for their support and friendship.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for Feb. 17, 2019, in Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison, WI 53711.