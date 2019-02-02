MIDDLETON - Lloyd Willard Cohen, age 78, passed away on Jan. 28, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on April 17, 1940, to Samuel and Betty Cohen in Berkeley, Calif. After high school, Lloyd served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
One of his great passions in life was selling cars; he co-owned a dealership in Lake Mills, with Ken Bruns in the 1960s. In 1974, he moved to Madison with his wife Sally, where he worked at a variety of places including Smart Motors, Fitchburg Foreign Cars, and Zimbrick.
He met his second wife, Mary Tipton, when he sold her a car, and they shared nearly 30 years of marriage until her passing in 2014.
Lloyd found love again in 2018, when he met Donna Parisi at Heritage Middleton. The two have been inseparable since Donna joined his table for dinner one day.
Lloyd was an enthusiastic volunteer at the dialysis center, the Verona public library, the UW hospital and the Moravian Church. He also enjoyed gardening, singing Elvis Presley songs, and he continued to buy and sell cars after his retirement. Lloyd brought fun and laughter to every day.
Lloyd is survived by his two children, Jennifer (Richard) and Nathan; his ex-wife, Sally Cohen; and his brothers, Stuart (Carmen) and Bruce (Claire).
A Memorial Service will be held at on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at GLENWOOD MORAVIAN COMMUNITY CHURCH, 725 Gilmore St., Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glenwood Moravian Community Church or Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.