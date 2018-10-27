Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Mary Ann Coffman, age 82, died on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison. She is the daughter of Jerome and Marie (Kelzenberg) Coffman. She graduated from West High School in 1953. She lived on the west side of Madison for most of her life. She worked at UCLA and the University of Wisconsin. She retired from UW to care for her mother. She is preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, Jerome Jr.; and her sister, Shirley (Coffman) Paley.

Celebrate
the life of: Coffman, Mary Ann
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.