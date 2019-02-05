JANESVILLE - John Joseph Coffey passed away on Feb. 2, 2019, in Janesville, Wis. John was born in Topeka, Kan. on Jan. 29, 1960. He spent most of his life in Madison, Wis., graduating from Queen of Apostles High School in 1978 before moving on to Janesville to attend the University of Wisconsin-Rock County, where he graduated in 1990.
John loved bowling, dancing, Badgers sports and the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be remembered as someone who laughed inappropriately at every chance, busted a move at every dance, and loved his family unconditionally, on the one condition that they never cheered for the Cubs.
He is survived by children Shauna Benish, Kyle Coffey, Kaitlin (Nate) Stuessy and Kamryn Coffey; granddaughter Clara Stuessy; siblings, Kevin (Sue) Coffey, Jan (Bill) Graves and Sharon (Doug) Gaffke; former spouse, Angie Coffey; and a loving gaggle of Irish cousins.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St, Cottage Grove, Wis., with a service directly after. A celebration of John’s life will follow at Black Bear Inn, 320 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, Wis.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to Kyle Coffey, 1924 DuPont Drive Apt. 7, Janesville, WI 53546.