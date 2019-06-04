McFARLAND/MONONA - Dorothy May Coenen nee Adler was born on November 7, 1929. Dot, as many called her, left us on May 27, 2019.
In life, she enjoyed shopping for crafts, water aerobics, book reading, playing cards, and bowling. She also loved family gatherings.
She took great joy in all of her numerous grandchildren and great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas H. Coenen; sister, Phyllis McAllister; best friend, Chris Coenen and sons, Craig, Walter and Gary Wood.
Surviving Dorothy are her daughters, Karen Tompkins, Kathy Forslin; son, Michael Coenen; and step daughters, Denise Baerwolf, Debby Leake and Diane Schulz.
There will be a private memorial service at a future date as per her wishes.
Cress funeral home in Sun Prairie is attending to her last needs.
Any cards or questions may be directed to Kathy Forslin at 1932 Czech Lane, Arkdale, Wis 54613.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by family and friends.