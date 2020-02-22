Cochems, Richard J.

STURGEON BAY / MADISON - Richard J. Cochems died in his beloved Door County with loved ones by his side on Feb. 17, 2020.

He is survived by Jay; sons Brent (Denise), Scott (Melanie); grandchildren Nicole, Bryce, Callen, Lowen; sister Julie (Terry); brother Steve (Cindy); many nieces and nephews; and the mother of his sons Mary Cochems. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Eddie and May Cochems and Nic and Julie Schmitz; his parents John and Ruth Cochems; brother Nick; and sister-in-laws Sally and Julie.

After college, he owned retail businesses in Madison, Middleton, and Door County where he met and befriended so many people that would return year after year just to talk to him. He loved the fact that he was carrying on the tradition of a family business in Door County.

Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel and burial by his parents John and Ruth, grandmother, and near his dear brother Nick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to DOOR CANcer Inc. (www.doorcancer.com; DOOR CANcer, Inc., P.O. Box 423, Sturgeon Bay, Wis., 54235). Special thanks to doctors Jaslowski, Danihel, Groteluschen, Guiou, nurse Amy, and the staff at Door County Oncology and Medical Centers.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Cochems as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.