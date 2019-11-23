MADISON - Miriam Louise Coberly went to be with Jesus at age 66 on Nov. 18, 2019 at UW Hospital. With her were Robert, her husband of thirty-four years, and a small group of family and friends.
Miriam was born Aug. 20, 1953 in Springfield, Penn., the daughter of Habet M. and Mary E. Khelghatian. She graduated from Springfield HS in 1971 and from Juniata College in 1976 (BA French and psychology). In 1985, Miriam married Robert Olaf Coberly of Madison where she lived until her passing.
Miriam loved Jesus, her husband, family, friends and pets. She loved children and working in daycare where her special gift was quieting the infants and toddlers. Miriam loved the Impressionists, Barbara Streisand, Edith Piaf and Christian music. She created many paintings and cards, and wrote poetry.
Miriam’s faith in Jesus was the foundation of her life, inspiring her to help others and sustaining her through hard times. She was a devoted member of Fountain of Life Covenant Church in Madison.
Miriam is survived by her husband, Robert, of Madison; her sister, Marguerite (Khelghatian) Suh of Naperville, Ill.; her brother, John Khelghatian of Waukegan, Ill.; three nephews, Steven Suh of Naperville, Ill., David Suh of Park Ridge, Ill., and Nathan Suh of Chicago, Ill. Miriam was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Ruth Ellen (Khelghatian) Foschini.
A service of remembrance and praise will take place at Fountain of Life Covenant Church, 633 West Badger Road, Madison Wis., at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. following the service, all are invited to share a meal in memory of Miriam.
Memorials may be made to Fountain of Life Covenant Church www.fol.madison.org and/or the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development www.nehemiah.org.
Flowers may be sent to Fountain of Life Covenant Church (phone 608-257-LIFE). For more detailed remembrances of Miriam go to: fosterfuneralhomes.com/book-of-memories