SUN PRAIRIE - Gary E. "Frenchy" Cloutier, age 75, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by his family, due to complications from dementia. He was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in New London, Conn., the son of Eugene and Anne (Sherman) Cloutier. He married Darlene Otto-Ramsden on Sept. 14, 1987.
Frenchy was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was honored with the Expeditionary medal for his service. He went on to complete his apprenticeship at Gisholt Machine Company as a machinist. He worked at the UW-Madison as an advanced instrument maker for 23 years, contributing to many significant projects, including creating pieces for the Hubble telescope. He was also one of the original members of the CC Riders.
Frenchy is survived by his wife, Darlene Cloutier; sons, Cory (Maggie) Cloutier and Ramie (Rebecca) Ramsden; granddaughter, Railey; sister, Sharon Petitt; caring nieces, Cedar and Saige; and other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Frenchy's life with sharing of stories will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Don Fruth, Sandy Kintner, Dr. Aughey, and the staff of Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.