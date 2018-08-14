OREGON / BROOKLYN - Leon Joseph Cloud, age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 1, 1942, to Inez Hanson-Cloud. He married Sandra Ace on Jan. 20, 1968, in Oregon. Lee attended Brooklyn High School and after graduation, joined the U.S. Air Force.
Following his discharge from the service, Lee began working at Berg Company. He eventually opened his own service, Closon Beverage, which he operated in the Oregon area until purchasing White Rock Bar with wife, Sandy, which they owned and operated for the next 18 years. Lee loved playing baseball and softball, and enjoyed watching all sports. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchild dearly.
Lee is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandy; two sons, Todd (Lynn) and Jason; grandchildren, Laci (Alex) Sterling, Katelynn (Jake) Cloud, Trevor Cloud, Kendra Cloud and Jessica Cloud; great-grandchildren, Chase and Lucas Sterling, and Parker Dunwald. Lee is also survived by his brothers, Dean Cloud; and his daughter, Brenda and Mike Calhoun; and his daughter, Brooke; his sister, Kathy Casad; and stepsisters, Patty Quass, Charlene Fitzgerald and Sue Mink. He was preceded in death by his mother, Inez; stepfather, Frank Calhoun; and stepbrother, Peter Calhoun.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 S. Park St, Oregon, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.