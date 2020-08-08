Cloherty, Margaret "Marge"

Born in Richland Center, Wis., Marge was the oldest of Vincent and Lucille Kraemer's ten children. Growing up on a dairy farm outside the Village of Plain, Marge learned her life-long values of devotion to family and the satisfaction of hard work. She brought a pleasant, grateful attitude to everything she did. After graduating in 1963 from St. Luke's Catholic High School, she attended Alverno College in Milwaukee. Marge was working in Madison when her eagerness to explore new places led her to San Francisco. She enjoyed her first job at Gump's before beginning her 40-year career as a legal secretary, first at The Gudmundson Office, then The McGlynn Firm, and retired from Severson and Werson. Marge was a Mission Hospice volunteer for 12 years and brought a special joy to taking care of her mother in her final years. Together with Patrick, her husband of 51 years, Marge enjoyed a full and happy life.