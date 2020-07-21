Cline, Dorothy Mae

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Dorothy Cline, age 96, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Oak Park Place in Madison where she had been an independent living or memory care resident for nearly 12 years. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hanson; son-in-law, Dennis Hanson; and grandson, Mark Hanson. She was preceded in death by her father, Irl Arrowsmith; mother, Mae Arrowsmith; brother, Irl Arrowsmith Jr.; husband, Elmo "Joe" Cline; step-daughter, Barbara Pearson; step-son, Donald Cline; and granddaughter, Jennifer Hanson.

Dorothy was a Winnebago County (Oshkosh) Clerk of Court staff member for 27 years, where she met many lifelong friends. She had fun, expressive senses of personal style and fashion which were developed over years of productive shopping. She was resilient, creating an independent life following the death of her husband. Dorothy supported the educational achievements of her grandchildren.