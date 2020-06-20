Clifford, Georgia Jane "Nana" (Hocking)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON- Georgia Jane "Nana" (Hocking) Clifford, Age 60, passed away on June 17, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1960, in Madison. Georgia was a lifelong resident of Madison and was close with family and many friends. She graduated from West High School in 1978. She worked for over 20 years with her parents at Ella's Deli on State Street. She retired in 2007 to provide daycare for the treasures of her life, her grandchildren.

Georgia was an avid sports fan and loved watching her Cubs, Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. Her hobbies included dancing, bowling, softball, fishing, gambling, traveling, and birdwatching.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Clifford; her children, Tonja (Clifford) St. Arnauld (Jeff), Gordon Clifford (Emily Miller), and Audrey Clifford; her daughter-in-law, Michele (Herale) Clifford; siblings, (Irish Twin Sister) Mary Lou Rogers and Sister Bobbette Hocking (Rod Keller); grandchildren, Ava, Aiden, Tucker, Nolen, Freya, and an expectant 6th, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Gordy and Bonnie (Schaub) Hocking; sister, Audrey; and nephew, Nathan Hocking.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you donate to your favorite charity.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.