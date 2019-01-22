MADISON - Ruby Marie Clementi, age 66, of Madison passed away on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on May 28, 1952, in Greensfork, Ind., the daughter of Tony and Inez (Fritz) Clementi. Ruby Marie graduated from West High School and attended UW-Madison for a couple of years. Her father was a part-owner of the Badger Tavern, and this played a pivotal role in Ruby Marie's upbringing, giving her a tough demeanor with a heart of gold.
In her earlier years, she raised show cats and won many awards and ribbons for showing her Birman breed. Ruby Marie loved Bruce Springsteen and his music was the theme to her life. She attended many of his concerts, even following him to different states. Ruby Marie worked at Meriter Hospital for over 30 years as a Health Unit Coordinator and crocheted many baby blankets for her co-workers.
She played a mean hand of gin rummy and if she was watching the Packers play, they probably heard her cheering all the way in Green Bay. Ruby Marie was a feisty lady and was known to give her doctors a run for their money. Over the years, Ruby Marie took in many foster kids, and eventually adopted her two beautiful daughters, Elizabeth and LaTasha. She was a great mother to both her daughters and the many pets she kept over the years.
Ruby Marie is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth and LaTasha Clementi; friends, Carol Gilardi, Ellen Griggs, and Carol Harrington; and her canine companion, Bella. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 6 p.m., on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019, with the Rev. Jerry Amstutz presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Ruby's name to the Dane County Humane Society. Family would like to extend a special thanks to the Meriter staff and Ruby's wonderful caregivers, Ellen, Josie, and Michelle. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.