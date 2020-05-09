Clemens, Sandra K.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DANE - Sandra K. Clemens, age 65, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many other wonderful people. I crossed the rainbow bridge May 3rd, after a four-year battle with cancer, surrounded by my loving and supportive family. Not the Damn virus.

I married Doug Clemens Sr, the love of my life, June 9, 1973, and we made our forever home in the Village of Dane, Wis., and together we raised our children, Doug Jr and Amy Jo.

My favorite pastime was cooking, always making enough to share with family and friends. Doug and I spent many weekends at our good friend’s lake house playing cards, enjoying good food and many beverages.

I always looked forward to the winter months, because I knew vacation to Mexico wasn’t far away. Together over the last 50 years, we enjoyed many trips there to be with our second family and friends.