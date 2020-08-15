Clemens, Jason R.

LODI/MADISON - Jason R. Clemens, age 39, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, due to a tragic accident while vacationing with family and friends in Bayfield, Wis. Jason was born on Aug. 28, 1980, and grew up on Lake Wisconsin, which was his "happy place." He graduated from Lodi High School and went on to UW-Madison where he graduated with an engineering degree and was a member of the Wisconsin Badger Football team from 1999 – 2004.

Jason had an infectious smile and a contagious laugh; he never met a person that he didn't call friend. Although the pain of losing Jason is more than we can take, he died doing what he loved most, being on the water. Whether it was Lake Wisconsin where he grew up, Lake Wingra where he loved to paddle board and fish, or the Apostle Islands, boating, fishing and being on the water was in his blood. Jason is now and will be forever deeply missed by his parents, Jeff and Jody Zersen; Bill Clemens; his best friend and brother, Brandon; his beloved sister-in-law, Monica; and his niece, Josi; and nephews, Ashton and Rylan, whom he cherished so much; his grandmother, Gloria Clemens; uncles, Ron, Mike, Jim, Brad, Jerry and Scott; aunts, Renee, Pam, Leslie and Cheryl; and many very close cousins whom he loved spending time with. He is further survived by many great friends such as Mahmood, Nestor, Scott, Eric and far too many more to mention. Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Laurie Reese and Roger Clemens.