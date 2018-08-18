OREGON—Robert “Bob” Cleberg, age 89, formerly of Tucson, Ariz., passed away peacefully with family at his side on July 28, 2018, at Beehive Homes in Oregon.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 610 Lincoln Ave., Rio, Wis., with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. There are plans in the works to have a celebration of Bob’s life in the Tucson area at some future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace HospiceCare, Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice. Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.
