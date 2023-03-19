Jan. 26, 1972—March 14, 2023

VERONA—Clay Andrew Donohoe, age 51, passed away, after a year long battle with cancer, with his beloved family by his side on March 14, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.

He was born January 26, 1972, to parents, Robert and Bobbie Jo (Leggins) Donohoe in Iowa City, IA. Clay was a 1990 graduate of West Branch High School in West Branch, IA, where he gained an entire class of loyal, inclusive, lifelong best friends. From an early age and throughout his life, he was dedicated to his friendships.

Clay was a Journeyman Plumber, most recently working for Sheldon Plumbing in Verona. He was a hard worker and never let anything hold him back. He became skilled and very detailed in various types of handy work. He enjoyed deer hunting, trapping, camping, and craft beer tasting with his many friends and neighbors who all became part of Clay’s family. Clay was truly one-of-a-kind and a friend to all who came into his world.

Clay married Jennifer “Jenni” Schwarz on October 8, 2011. Above all, he cherished spending time with Jenni and their two sons, Logan and Dylan; in Clay’s words “the best things to ever happen to him.” They loved traveling together to their “home away from home”—their camper at Jellystone. Clay shared his love of music, super-heroes, and movies with his sons.

Clay will be remembered always for his sense of humor and witty one liners. As well as one of the nicest guys, who never met a stranger, and would drop everything to help others. He was the greatest uncle who would do anything for his nieces and nephews.

Clay is survived by his wife, Jenni Donohoe; and their two sons: Logan (age 10) and Dylan (age 8), all of Verona, WI; father, Robert “Bob” Donohoe of West Branch, IA; sister, Rena (Jason) Spengler of Solon, IA; parents-in-law, Dan and Deb Schwarz; sister-in-law, Melissa (Michael) Wertz, all of Richland Center, WI; nieces and nephews: Nate and Emma Spengler, Adelyn, Cameron, and Ellie Wertz; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is further survived by his West Branch crew, and his Sleddin Keggers neighborhood, among many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie Jo Donohoe; and grandparents, Francis and Neva Donohoe, and Ken and Maxine Leggins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice, St. Maria Goretti school and church community, and to the many family and friends that contributed to the GoFundMe, and provided meals and continuous support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be dedicated to a college fund for his two sons, Logan and Dylan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, WI, with Fr. Scott Emerson presiding. A visitation will take place from 4:00—7:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona, WI, as well as one hour prior to the Mass, from 10:00—11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. At a later date, a celebration of life will take place in West Branch, IA.

