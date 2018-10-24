WITWEN, Sauk Co.—Wallace M. Clavadatscher, of Witwen, passed away at The Pines Assisted Living, on Oct. 23, 2018, at the age of 97, with his wife by his side.
Wally was born on Sept. 27, 1921, on a farm near Witwen to Toby and Ella (Klebesadel) Clavadatscher of Troy Township. The family later moved to Witwen when he was five. His father operated the Witwen Garage. Wally attended the Witwen Grade School and the Prairie du Sac High School. Wally was an accomplished baton twirler, leading the American Legion Band and the Prairie du Sac High School Band in many parades. High school friends enjoyed riding in his little 1930 Austin Bantam Coupe.
He worked with his father in the Witwen Garage before entering the armed forces in 1942. He was a mechanic in the Service Company of the U.S. Army, 410 Infantry Regiment of the 103rd Division. He served for three years in France, Germany and Austria. His name is in the Registry of Remembrances at the National World War II Memorial in Washington D.C.
After returning from the service, he was united in marriage to Norma G. Peterson of Baraboo, in a double wedding ceremony with close friends Norma Dummer and Roger Montanye. The couple made their home in Witwen where they raised five daughters. He loved his daughters and their families. His family was his pride and joy.
Wally was employed by Kuhnau-Hosig as a shovel operator. He was also a truck driver and maintenance man for Honey Creek Valley Dairy Coop in Witwen, and for Wisconsin Dairies of Sauk City. He retired in 1983, after 34 years with the dairies. While employed at the Witwen Dairy, he also drove school bus for Black Hawk consolidated and Sauk Prairie Schools, maintaining seven buses for both Black Hawk and Tower Rock Schools.
Wally was a fix-it man for neighbors, friends and especially family and the Black Hawk United Methodist Church, where he was a lifetime member. He served as trustee for many years fixing things before most members knew they were broken. With his family, he served as caretaker for the Witwen Campgrounds for over 40 years. He was a dedicated member of the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club where he enjoyed showing his gas engines at the annual shows. Wally was also a member of the Sauk Prairie Area Historical Society, the Al Ringling Theatre Friends, Inc. and River Arts, Inc.
Wally is survived by his wife, Norma; daughters, Rita of Juneau, Jackie (George) Klingbail of Tomahawk, JoAnn (Lloyd) of Witwen, Sally (Randy) Green of Cottage Grove and Vicki (Dan) Meyer of Denzer; eight grandchildren, Traci, Brian (Marta), Becki (Matt), Heather (Brad), Heidi (Tom), Scott (Eilis), Charity, Ryan (Jordan) and Mike; 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Kari Klingbail; his mother and father-in-law, Marvin and Ethel Peterson; two brothers-in-law, Donald Peterson and Neil Neinast; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Neinast and Evelyn Peterson; and dear friends of Norma and Wally, Roger and Norma Montanye.
Visitation for Wally will be held at BLACK HAWK BETHLEHEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, County Hwy C, Black Hawk, on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be at the church on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at 12 noon, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
The family wishes to thank each and every person at The Pines Assisted Living for their love and care. Wally loved them as an extended family. Memorials may be made to the Black Hawk Church or the Badger Steam and Gas Club.
Family……Like branches on a tree, we all grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one.