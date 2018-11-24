SAUK CITY / WITWEN—Norma G. Clavadatscher, age 91, of Sauk City (Witwen) passed away on Nov. 22, 2018, at the Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac. She died of a broken heart following the passing of her soulmate Wally, one month earlier. Norma was born Jan. 1, 1927, on a farm near Valton, to the daughter of Marvin and Ethel (Hutchens) Peterson. Norma lived her earlier years in the Valton area where she was a member of the Quaker (Friends) Church. She attended the White Oak Grove Grade School, attended one year in Wonewoc High School, and finished her schooling in Baraboo after her parents moved to a farm there. Norma was united in marriage to Wallace M. Clavadatscher on Oct. 18, 1947, in a double wedding ceremony with close friends Norma Dummer and Roger Montanye. The couple made their home in Witwen where they raised five daughters. She was devoted to her family.
Norma was employed as a school bus driver for Black Hawk School for 16 years, sold World Book Encyclopedias and was a lab technician for nine years at Badger Ammunition Plant. She was a Witwen neighborhood columnist for the SP Star for over 30 years, and was a member of the Associated Press as a news correspondent for the local radio station WVLR. Norma was an active member of the Extension Homemakers for over 70 years. She was an editor of the monthly newsletter for the county for 11 years and a 10 year columnist for the SP Eagle and HCE News and Views.
She enjoyed her Rough Writers friends where they met and wrote stories together. She was a proud member of The Living Flag, marching in many parades showing her patriotism. Norma was a member of the Black Hawk Bethlehem U.M. Church, where she was member of the choir for over 70 years, United Methodist Women, The Mixed M’s, and taught Sunday School for many years. Volunteering was very important to her. Besides serving her church, she was a volunteer at the SP Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. She especially enjoyed calling on the Lifeline to the homebound and being a gift shop volunteer for over 25 years.
Her enjoyment of children led her to become a 4-H Leader and she also read for the HeadStart Program. She loved attending many events involving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also so enjoyed the Packers. She was instrumental in getting the recycling program started in the Town of Troy. Music was such a part of Norma’s life, that she sang with the Sauk County Homemakers Chorus, the Wisconsin Friendship Chorus which toured in Europe, the Badger Ordinance Olin Choir and the Hilltop Gospel Singers. Norma and her husband where members of the Sauk Prairie Area Historical Society, the Al Ringling Theatre Friends, and the River Arts Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Donald and Lewis Peterson; one sister, Phyllis Neinast; granddaughter, Kari Klingbail; and dear friends, Roger and Norma Montanye. Norma is survived by five daughters, Rita of Juneau, Jackie (George) Klingbail of Tomahawk, JoAnn (Lloyd) Ballweg of Witwen, Sally (Randy) Green of Cottage Grove and Vicki (Dan) Meyer of Denzer; nine grandchildren, Traci, Heather (Brad), Charity, Brian (Marta), Heidi (Tom), Scott (Eilis), Ryan (Jordan), Becki (Matt) and Mike; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Norma’s family would like to thank Deb and Amanda and all their loving and caring staff at the Pines Assisted Living who helped Norma and Wally feel so at home. They both loved each and every one of them. Agrace Hospice also came at a time when the entire family needed physical and emotional support. The love and kindness of the Pines and Agrace will never be forgotten.
A visitation for Norma will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at BETHLEHEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, S.10174 Highway C, in Black Hawk, and one hour prior to the service held at 12 Noon on Dec. 1, 2018, at the church.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.