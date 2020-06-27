Clausen, Luella

WAUNAKEE/DEFOREST - On June 24, 2020, in the middle of the night, when no one was watching, the “life of the party”, Luella Clausen, was finally released from her pain & suffering. Although we try to be happy for her, the hurt is enormous. We are her son, Dell Downer, daughters; Tanya Clausen, Kim Lange (Jeff) and Toni Ripp, along with grandchildren; Denise, Bobbi Jo, Raquel Downer and Jade and Nikki Ripp; many loving nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. She joins her husband Clifton, children Richard and Dawn (whom she tragically lost only a few years apart, grieving for them the rest of her life), parents Henry & Sadie Cleberg, siblings Hazel Redman (Larry) and Harvey Cleberg (Joey), parents-in-law Flora & Clifton Clausen Sr., sisters-in-law Marvel Scott (Bob) and Lucille Sayen (Al), brother-in-law Bob Clausen, daughter-in-law Linda Downer and son-in-law David Ripp.

Luella was a hard-working, successful businesswoman. She and her husband owned & operated The Thunderbird Supper Club in DeForest, Wis. from 1965 to 2000 and Club 23 in Wisconsin Dells from 1974 to 1993. During those years, her friends and customers would enjoy many adventures to Las Vegas that she planned and expedited. She and her bowling team delighted in weekly games and especially their out-of-town tournaments. But, organizing boating trips on the Wolf and Mississippi Rivers made her fun-loving exploits legendary. We would laugh hysterically at her costumes, wigs, or hats secretly donned during a stopover somewhere on these rivers. It was on these escapades she earned her “life of the party” status.