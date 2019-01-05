MADISON—Jill A. Clarke, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born in Madison, on July 26, 1950, the daughter of Lloyd and Elaine (Haugland) Brassington. Jill married Steve Clarke in a private service on May 5, 2005, at their favorite park.
She worked for Dane County Social Services many years. Jill loved gardening and was an avid reader. She and Steve enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed spending time up at their cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Jill knew that being in a 12 step program was to be anonymous; however she was always proud of being a member and continuously willing to help others.
Jill is survived by her brothers, Keith Brassington and Bruce (Cheryl) Brassington; niece, Jessica Lynn; grand-nephews, Tyler and Bryce; close friend, Jamie Van Hoof; many cousins and friends; and her beloved dog Suzie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; and her parents, Lloyd and Elaine.
A Funeral Service will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Dunn Burial Ground. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
