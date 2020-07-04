Clark, Sharon R.

She was born September 24, 1939 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late Willard and Dorothy Roat. She married Barney Clark on August 8, 1959, in LaGrange, Ill. Sharon enjoyed reading and was in a book club. She had many great times with the friendships she made on South Hill Drive! Sharon was a very active member at Covenant Presbyterian church for 51 years. Through the years she joined many clubs such as Junior Women’s Club, Metropolitan Women’s Club, Legal Auxiliary of Dane County for 45 years and Bridge Club. She did lots of handiwork even making whole pieces of furniture out of her needlepoint pieces. Most of all, she loved her family and went to great efforts to make the house on South Hill Drive a home.